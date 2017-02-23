An undercurrent of fear in Baltimore's immigrant communities

On Sunday Feb. 12, hundreds of Latino, African-American, white and Asian neighbors marched in Highlandtown to Patterson Park chanting "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!" Despite this moment of great solidarity, there was an undercurrent of fear among the undocumented immigrant community, and in the days that followed, these fears were evident in our clinical practice. On Monday, the Honduran mother of an American child came to the clinic to request that her daughter no longer get food stamps because she was afraid that the information she provided for eligibility could be used by authorities to deport her.

