After Sundance success, 'Step' direct...

After Sundance success, 'Step' director hopes Baltimore dance team continues to inspire

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Cheech the Conser... 1,489,023
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr silly rabbit 313,265
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr white girls 20,804
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) Tue BondCoBondsMan 19
the goddam jews are to blame Jan 31 Father Jeremy 5
Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13) Jan 31 Father Jeremy 26
brooks robinson fmaily still has baseballcards ... Jan 30 BALL CARDS 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC