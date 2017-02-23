$5 million grant means Ronald McDonald House can begin building new facility in Baltimore
Ronald McDonald House Charities Baltimore has received a $5 million grant that will allow the organization to break ground this spring on a new house where sick children can stay with their families while getting medical care. The organizations is in the midst of the a $30 million capital campaign to raise funds to build the house.
