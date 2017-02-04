350 march in Baltimore to protest Trump's immigration order
Amer Omar's mother is all the family he has left, ever since the day in 2009 that police broke into the family's home in Sudan, trashed the place, arrested his father and brothers and killed his cat. Omar - now 22 and a Baltimore student - fears he'll lose his connection to the only blood relative he has left.
