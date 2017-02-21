21 YO shot and killed in South Baltimore

21 YO shot and killed in South Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: ABC2 Maryland

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Hollins Ferry Road around 4:55 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min positronium 1,490,612
News Merger announced between Kopernik Bank and St. ... 3 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 16 hr silly rabbit 313,268
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
the goddam jews are to blame Mon Sarah 2nd Grade 7
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Mon Parade Phart 1,346
agape flights of venice florida Sun MARQUESS OF LANGFORD 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Baltimore County was issued at February 08 at 4:51AM EST

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,747 • Total comments across all topics: 278,664,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC