21 YO shot and killed in South Baltimore
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Hollins Ferry Road around 4:55 p.m. for a reported shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|positronium
|1,490,612
|Merger announced between Kopernik Bank and St. ...
|3 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,268
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Mon
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|7
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|agape flights of venice florida
|Sun
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC