$1M Powerball ticket sold in Carroll County, jackpot grows
Nobody won the $361 million jackpot Saturday night, however someone matched all five numbers - 3, 7, 9, 31 and 33 - on a ticket sold at the High's store on Liberty Road in Sykesville. No tickets matched all five plus the Powerball, meaning the jackpot rolls over to an estimated $403 million for Wednesday's drawing.
