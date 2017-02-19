$1M Powerball ticket sold in Carroll ...

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Carroll County, jackpot grows

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Nobody won the $361 million jackpot Saturday night, however someone matched all five numbers - 3, 7, 9, 31 and 33 - on a ticket sold at the High's store on Liberty Road in Sykesville. No tickets matched all five plus the Powerball, meaning the jackpot rolls over to an estimated $403 million for Wednesday's drawing.

