$15 Minimum Wage Bill Introduced in Baltimore City Council
For the second straight year, Baltimore City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke is making a concerted effort to incrementally raise the city's minimum wage over the next few years. Clarke, a Democrat who represents the 14th District, introduced a bill on Monday that would pave the way for low-wage employees 21 and older at businesses with more than 50 employees to earn $15 per hour by 2022.
