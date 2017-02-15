$15 Minimum Wage Bill Introduced in B...

$15 Minimum Wage Bill Introduced in Baltimore City Council

For the second straight year, Baltimore City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke is making a concerted effort to incrementally raise the city's minimum wage over the next few years. Clarke, a Democrat who represents the 14th District, introduced a bill on Monday that would pave the way for low-wage employees 21 and older at businesses with more than 50 employees to earn $15 per hour by 2022.

