Women marchers pour down streets of Washington
Huge crowd of demonstrators, many in pink knit hat, marched the streets of Washington on Saturday, a day after Donald Trump's inauguration. Estimated at half a million by the organizers, marchers from across the country rallied at the National Mall with signs such as "Women rights are human rights".
