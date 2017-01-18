Woman shot in ankle in Southwest Baltimore
The 37-year-old woman was shot in the 3000 block of Stranden Road in the Lakeland neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. and ran to Patapsco Avenue, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 min
|ThomasA
|313,198
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|Crossroads50
|1,480,100
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|32 min
|Me Impressed
|7,992
|Mosby
|8 hr
|Johnathan T
|4
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|22 hr
|Dudley
|47
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Jan 15
|IAMGKNEE
|113,993
|Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ...
|Jan 15
|Dudley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC