'What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?' ...

'What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?' What's your favorite version?

There are 2 comments on the Daily Kos story from Sunday, titled 'What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?' What's your favorite version?. In it, Daily Kos reports that:

Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes.But according... Senate Republicans refused to give President Obama's pick to replace Supreme Court Justice Scalia even the courtesy of a... The Orioles-famed doo-wop group from Baltimore, Maryland, was the first group to hit the R&B charts with "What are you Doing New Years Eve?" The Orioles-famed doo-wop group from Baltimore, Maryland, was the first group to hit the R&B charts with "What are you Doing New Years Eve?" " What Are You Doing New Year's Eve? " is a popular song written in 1947 by Frank Loesser as an independent song-not written for a particular movie or musical. It first charted for The Orioles , peaking at No.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 Sunday
best part is a show without negros

M cary was a sad lame show
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jeremy

Elmhurst, IL

#2 5 hrs ago
former democrat wrote:
best part is a show without negros

M cary was a sad lame show
I will be sucking your Daughter's BUDDING BREAST and licking that IN LINE PUSSIEEE FUR all the way down to her VIRGIN SLIT!! Then "POP" GOES THE WEASEL, DA WEASEL GOES "POP". Watch her eyes pop out like large frying PANS just like in the CARTOONS as I BUST THAT CHERRY!!! HAPPY NEW YEARS "DADDY" LOLOLOLO
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Gay Ghost 1,470,087
News Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal... 34 min former democrat 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Just Saying 313,078
Tim Bagley 1 hr Greywater 3
Happy NEW YEAR TOPIX Family 5 hr Jeremy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr nuffing woiks burp 20,765
News Toronto blogger learns about Baltimore through ... Dec 31 Fitus T Bluster 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,819 • Total comments across all topics: 277,544,930

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC