Water main break affects 120 homes in Baltimore
Officials with the Department of Public Works said the water main broke near the 3500 block of Shannon Drive in the area of Herring Run Park. 3500 SHANNON DRIVE: 10 in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Well Well
|1,471,566
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|Kissez8098
|313,116
|I love TEENIE TINY LITTLE FARTHOLES
|14 hr
|Jeremy
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|23 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal...
|Tue
|Jeremy
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tim Bagley
|Jan 2
|Greywater
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC