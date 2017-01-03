Viva House, a Baltimore blessing for almost half a century
This is Viva House, a West Baltimore soup kitchen that was founded 49 years ago by Catholic Worker husband and wife team Brendan Walsh and Willa Bickham. Volunteer Carol Rosen of Bowie, center, talks in the kitchen with a guest at Viva House, a West Baltimore soup kitchen that was founded 49 years ago by Catholic Worker husband and wife team Brendan Walsh and Willa Bickham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,472,153
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Susanm
|313,134
|I love TEENIE TINY LITTLE FARTHOLES
|Wed
|Jeremy
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal...
|Jan 3
|Jeremy
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tim Bagley
|Jan 2
|Greywater
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC