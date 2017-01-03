Viva House, a Baltimore blessing for ...

Viva House, a Baltimore blessing for almost half a century

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

This is Viva House, a West Baltimore soup kitchen that was founded 49 years ago by Catholic Worker husband and wife team Brendan Walsh and Willa Bickham. Volunteer Carol Rosen of Bowie, center, talks in the kitchen with a guest at Viva House, a West Baltimore soup kitchen that was founded 49 years ago by Catholic Worker husband and wife team Brendan Walsh and Willa Bickham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min sonicfilter 1,472,153
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Susanm 313,134
I love TEENIE TINY LITTLE FARTHOLES Wed Jeremy 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal... Jan 3 Jeremy 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Tim Bagley Jan 2 Greywater 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,196 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,854

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC