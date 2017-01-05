Upscale cinema in Baltimore hiring 100 workers ahead of grand opening

CineBistro, a high-end cinema opening in Baltimore later this quarter, will put a classy touch on the dinner-and-a-movie concept and is hiring 100 people to make that concept a reality at The Rotunda in the city's Hampden neighborhood. While popcorn and sodas are still on the menu, CineBistro is going after a clientele with a more ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.