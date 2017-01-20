Ulman house will give young adult can...

Ulman house will give young adult cancer patients a place to stay

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

After Dan Ellis underwent a bone marrow transplant for leukemia at University of Maryland Medical Center in 2013, doctors recommended he stay near the hospital during recovery because he would have frequent follow-up visits and was at high risk for complications. Ellis, 31, had stopped working as a bouncer in Ocean City when he became ill and couldn't afford to stay in Baltimore near the hospital, he said.

