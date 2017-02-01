Two shot in southwest Baltimore

Two shot in southwest Baltimore

Just before 5:30 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Poplar Grove Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man who had been shot in the torso.

