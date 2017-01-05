Two Baltimore men charged in four Harford liquor store robberies
Cornell Moore, left, and Ian Phillips have been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies of liquor stores along Harford County's Route 40 corridor. Cornell Moore, left, and Ian Phillips have been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies of liquor stores along Harford County's Route 40 corridor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|OzRitz
|1,472,686
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|313,142
|Love VISITING MY LOCAL VA
|5 hr
|Tom
|1
|Any Young DIAPER N(EYE)GGERS for SALE???
|5 hr
|Tom
|1
|I love TEENIE TINY LITTLE FARTHOLES
|Wed
|Jeremy
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 4
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal...
|Jan 3
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC