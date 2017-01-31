Truck driver charged in Fallston cras...

Truck driver charged in Fallston crash that left 11 people injured

A crash involving a tractor-trailer vehicle carrier tied up Route 1 in Fallston for more than three hours Friday evening. The truck driver has been charged with causing the accident, that injured 11 people, according to the Maryland State Police.

