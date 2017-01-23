Trial ahead for Baltimore cop accused of sexting York teen
Trial ahead for Baltimore cop accused of sexting York teen A Baltimore City police officer accused of sexting with a York County teen is now facing trial. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/01/23/trial-baltimore-cop-sexting-york-teen/96962538/ Timothy Rae George III, 22, of Bayonne Avenue in Baltimore, remains free on bail, charged with the third-degree felonies of disseminating explicit sexual materials to a minor, sexual abuse of a child and unlawful contact with a minor, as well as the first-degree misdemeanor of corruption of a minor.
