Tradepoint activity accelerated in 2016

In early January 2016, Sparrows Point Terminal, LLC , the group of investors that bought the shuttered Bethlehem Steel mill for redevelopment into an east coast logistics center, announced that it was rebranding itself. It renamed itself Tradepoint Atlantic, and in the year just ending, signed more than a dozen tenants to occupy existing facilities or build new ones, including Under Armour, which is building a 1.3 million square foot warehouses and distribution center for its mushrooming e-commerce business.

