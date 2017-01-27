Top 10 things to do this week in Baltimore: Black History Month...

Creative Alliance 's annual dance celebration of the reggae icon Bob Marley features See-I, the D.C.-based duo of brothers - Rootz and Zeebo - known for their work with Thievery Corp. Performing with their 10-piece band, See-I will channel the positivity and uplift that were hallmarks of Marley's music. Baltimore reggae singer/multi-instrumentalist Papa T and local DJ Papa WaBe will also perform.

