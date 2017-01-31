The UFC House coming to east Baltimore

Friday Jan 27 Read more: ABC2 Maryland

The Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults ceremonially broke ground Friday on a new facility that will help young adults visiting Baltimore for cancer treatment. The UFC House, located at 2118 E. Madison St. in East Baltimore, will become a "home away from home" for patients and their caregivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.

