The UFC House coming to east Baltimore
The Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults ceremonially broke ground Friday on a new facility that will help young adults visiting Baltimore for cancer treatment. The UFC House, located at 2118 E. Madison St. in East Baltimore, will become a "home away from home" for patients and their caregivers.
