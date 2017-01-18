Team behind White Marsh outlet mall d...

Team behind White Marsh outlet mall disbanding

A 100-store outlet mall planned for White Marsh is in limbo, as the owner of the property considers selling the site. The turn comes shortly after a fight over the plans appeared to have been settled, when Baltimore County voters backed zoning that would allow the outlets to proceed.

