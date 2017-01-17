Studio 14, a West Baltimore rehearsal space, shut down for safety and permit violations
Studio 14 - a long-running West Baltimore rehearsal space for local musicians, including the Baltimore Rock Opera Society 's band - was shut down on Thursday due to safety violations and operating without a use-and-occupancy permit, the Baltimore Fire Department said. The fire department inspected the building, located at 239 N. Franklintown Road in Penrose, after receiving a complaint, fire department spokesman Roman Clark said Friday.
