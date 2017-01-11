Street closures announced for Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Baltimore
The Baltimore Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced the street closures for the 17th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Baltimore. The parade begins at noon Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Eutaw Street, then marches south to Baltimore Street, where it turns west and disbands between the MLK and Poppleton Street.
