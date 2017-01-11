Street closures announced for Martin ...

Street closures announced for Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced the street closures for the 17th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Baltimore. The parade begins at noon Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Eutaw Street, then marches south to Baltimore Street, where it turns west and disbands between the MLK and Poppleton Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Aquarius-wy 1,475,544
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr Reverend Laidlaw ... 313,169
News Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ... 22 hr former democrat 1
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Sun Sierra_Girl 113,992
I love TEENIE TINY LITTLE FARTHOLES Jan 4 Jeremy 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal... Jan 3 Jeremy 2
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,236

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC