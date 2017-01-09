Strand Theater Presents World Premier...

Strand Theater Presents World Premiere of Exit Pluto By Amy Bernstein

The Strand Theater Company proudly presents the Second offering of the Inaugural season in its new home in Hamilton-Lauraville - a World Premiere production of Exit Pluto , by Baltimore playwright, Amy Bernstein. Betty believes that by running her bakery like a fortress constantly under siege, she will stave off what she fears most and understands least: change.

