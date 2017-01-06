Southeast storm expected to hit Southern Md., Eastern Shore; 1-3 inches possible around Baltimore

As much as 3 inches of snow could fall in Anne Arundel County and an inch or two is possible around Baltimore as a major snow and ice storm moves across the Southeast and up the Atlantic coast Saturday. The storm is expected to dump as much as a foot of snow on parts of North Carolina and Virginia, and its northernmost bands are also expected to bring as much as 7 inches of snow to southern portions of Maryland.

