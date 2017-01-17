So-Called 'Winter Hat Robber' Strikes...

So-Called 'Winter Hat Robber' Strikes 2 Banks

11 hrs ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Investigators say a man wanted in a series of bank robberies committed two more robberies in Ellicott City Thursday afternoon. The man the FBI has dubbed the Winter Hat Robber struck the First National Bank and the BB&T, both in the 9400 block of Baltimore National Pike.

