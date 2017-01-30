Report highlights economic disparitie...

Report highlights economic disparities between races in Baltimore

A report released Monday paints in stark numbers what many already know: There is a significant gap in wealth between whites and other races in Baltimore. Median household income for African-Americans in Baltimore is nearly half that of whites, $33,801 compared to $62,751, according to the report by the Corporation for Enterprise Development, a nonprofit based in Washington.

