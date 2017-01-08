Report: Downtown Baltimore plays big ...

Report: Downtown Baltimore plays big economic role

Downtown Baltimore continues to play an outsized role in the city's economy, generating about 17 percent of its property taxes and housing nearly 30 percent of its businesses, the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore said in an economic impact report released Monday. The nonprofit, which is charged with improving the district, released a similar analysis in 2010.

