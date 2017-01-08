Report: Downtown Baltimore plays big economic role
Downtown Baltimore continues to play an outsized role in the city's economy, generating about 17 percent of its property taxes and housing nearly 30 percent of its businesses, the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore said in an economic impact report released Monday. The nonprofit, which is charged with improving the district, released a similar analysis in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|31 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,473,885
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|River Tom
|313,152
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|5 hr
|Sierra_Girl
|113,992
|My DADDY KNOWS BEST!
|6 hr
|Mary-4th Grade
|1
|Love VISITING MY LOCAL VA
|Fri
|Tom
|1
|Any Young DIAPER N(EYE)GGERS for SALE???
|Fri
|Tom
|1
|I love TEENIE TINY LITTLE FARTHOLES
|Jan 4
|Jeremy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC