Rare photo of Edgar Allan Poe goes up for auction at New York gallery

A rare photo of the horror writer and Baltimore icon Edgar Allan Poe will be auctioned in New York on - when else? - Valentine's Day. The photo was taken in September 1849 - just three weeks before the author's mysterious death at the age of 40 - and is expected to fetch between $10,000 and $15,000, according to a news release issued by New York's Swann Auction Galleries .

