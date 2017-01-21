Railroads and highways overwhelmed by...

Railroads and highways overwhelmed by women's marchers

Thousands of Marylanders and others mobbed Penn Station in Baltimore on Saturday en route to the Women's March in Washington, overwhelming the regular train service. They waited in lines that snaked from the tracks out to Charles Street and around to St. Paul Street to catch MARC trains that were packed to capacity and Amtrak lines that had sold out Friday.

