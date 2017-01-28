Pugh says she won't charge Baltimore taxpayers for security detail while out of state
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh says she won't take taxpayer-funded police officers with her when she travels out of state on city business or vacation. "The mayor does not travel across the country and around the country with executive protection," spokesman Anthony McCarthy said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|No Surprize
|1,486,445
|Fatal stabbing suspect gets 35 years in prison (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|19 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,235
|Baltimore police make arrest in fatal stabbing ...
|21 hr
|former democrat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|Jan 24
|Shane
|31
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|COL Jeremy US NAVY
|84
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC