Pugh says she won't charge Baltimore taxpayers for security detail while out of state

44 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh says she won't take taxpayer-funded police officers with her when she travels out of state on city business or vacation. "The mayor does not travel across the country and around the country with executive protection," spokesman Anthony McCarthy said.

