Pugh says new Baltimore water billing system has glitches, but is improved
Mayor Catherine Pugh acknowledged glitches in Baltimore's new water billing system Friday and outlined steps the city is taking to allow customers to track daily consumption, catch erroneous charges and receive better customer service. Pugh was joined by officials from the Department of Public Works to talk about the more than $160 million being spent to install wireless meters and create a billing system for the city's 400,000 water customers.
