Police identify teen killed in double-shooting in Baltimore
Baltimore police on Friday identified a 17-year-old boy killed in a double-shooting in Northeast Baltimore Thursday night. Police said Desean Mcelveen was found was shot around 6:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of Abbotston Street in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Realtime
|1,477,017
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|313,175
|Please pray for ME!! I need help :(
|14 hr
|Leon Jones
|2
|Visited the Local Baltimore VA!!! WOW, emontional
|Wed
|Jeremy
|1
|Mosby
|Wed
|Jeremy
|2
|Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ...
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Jan 8
|Sierra_Girl
|113,992
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC