Police identify teen killed in double-shooting in Baltimore

Baltimore police on Friday identified a 17-year-old boy killed in a double-shooting in Northeast Baltimore Thursday night. Police said Desean Mcelveen was found was shot around 6:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of Abbotston Street in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood.

