Planned vertical farm in East Baltimore aims to train ex-offenders

A Canadian agriculture technology company is partnering with CBO Financial Inc. and Volunteers of America Chesapeake to develop a $6 million indoor urban farm in East Baltimore, part of a new program to give workforce training to ex-offenders.

