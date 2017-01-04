Planned vertical farm in East Baltimore aims to train ex-offenders
A Canadian agriculture technology company is partnering with CBO Financial Inc. and Volunteers of America Chesapeake to develop a $6 million indoor urban farm in East Baltimore, part of a new program to give workforce training to ex-offenders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|flack
|1,471,407
|I love TEENIE TINY LITTLE FARTHOLES
|2 hr
|Jeremy
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|Junket
|313,115
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal...
|Tue
|Jeremy
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tim Bagley
|Jan 2
|Greywater
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC