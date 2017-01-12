Nick Mosby recommended to replace indicted Pugh aide in House of Delegates
Former Baltimore City Councilman and mayoral candidate Nick J. Mosby accepts congratulations from from Del. Antonio Hayes after being nominated to fill a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates.
