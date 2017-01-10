New restaurant Cask & Grain Kitchen opens in Canton
Cask & Grain Kitchen opened quietly on Saturday after a soft opening last week. The restaurant at 2823 O'Donnell St. is owned by chef Paul Hajewski and Steve Roop, who also owns Portside Tavern next door.
