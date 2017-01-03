New D.C. bar Free State features many nods to Maryland
The new year brought a new bar to a basement in Washington's Chinatown neighborhood. To enter, you must descend a staircase and pass a large mural of the Chesapeake Bay, an indication of what to expect inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 min
|Truth is might
|313,118
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,472,028
|I love TEENIE TINY LITTLE FARTHOLES
|Wed
|Jeremy
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal...
|Jan 3
|Jeremy
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tim Bagley
|Jan 2
|Greywater
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC