Md. legislative panel places temporar...

Md. legislative panel places temporary hold on proposed fracking regulations

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A Maryland legislative panel has placed a temporary hold on the state's proposed fracking regulations amid sharp disagreements over whether the controversial gas-extraction method should be allowed at all. The rare action by the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review prevents the state's environmental department from implementing the guidelines until Feb. 27, giving the General Assembly time to consider prohibiting the drilling practice, technically known as hydraulic fracturing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min sonicfilter 1,471,011
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 47 min silly rabbit 313,114
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal... Tue Jeremy 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
Tim Bagley Mon Greywater 3
Happy NEW YEAR TOPIX Family Mon Jeremy 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,152 • Total comments across all topics: 277,596,381

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC