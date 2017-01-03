Md. legislative panel places temporary hold on proposed fracking regulations
A Maryland legislative panel has placed a temporary hold on the state's proposed fracking regulations amid sharp disagreements over whether the controversial gas-extraction method should be allowed at all. The rare action by the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review prevents the state's environmental department from implementing the guidelines until Feb. 27, giving the General Assembly time to consider prohibiting the drilling practice, technically known as hydraulic fracturing.
Read more at The Washington Post.
