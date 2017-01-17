Maryland Legal Aid distributes coats,...

Maryland Legal Aid distributes coats, legal advice over the holidays

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Record

Maryland Legal Aid partnered with community organizations this holiday season to host three "Coats and Clinics" events Dec. 13 and 21 in Baltimore and Dec. 19 in Hagerstown. During each event, children and adults in need received free, brand new coats, courtesy of Macy's, and financially eligible adults received free legal advice and criminal record expungements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Incognito4Ever 1,480,043
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 23 min Patriot AKA Bozo 7,989
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Imback 313,196
Mosby 5 hr Johnathan T 4
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) 19 hr Dudley 47
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Jan 15 IAMGKNEE 113,993
News Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ... Jan 15 Dudley 2
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,432 • Total comments across all topics: 278,034,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC