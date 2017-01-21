Maryland casinos are pumping out bill...

Maryland casinos are pumping out billions for education. So why are there school budget deficits?

In the seven years since the first of Maryland's six casinos opened, they have pumped $1.7 billion into the state's Education Trust Fund - the financial windfall that advocates for gambling promised would go to the state's public schools. But over that time, state funding for public schools has increased by less than half that amount - and some jurisdictions, including Baltimore, have suffered funding cuts.

