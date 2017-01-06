Man wounded in South Baltimore shooting, police say
A 31-year-old man was wounded in the abdomen in an early-morning shooting in South Baltimore on Friday, Baltimore Police said. Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a local hospital about 12:33 a.m., police said.
