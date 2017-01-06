Man wounded in South Baltimore shooti...

Man wounded in South Baltimore shooting, police say

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A 31-year-old man was wounded in the abdomen in an early-morning shooting in South Baltimore on Friday, Baltimore Police said. Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a local hospital about 12:33 a.m., police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Incognito4Ever 1,472,211
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 min cpeter1313 313,136
I love TEENIE TINY LITTLE FARTHOLES Wed Jeremy 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal... Jan 3 Jeremy 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Tim Bagley Jan 2 Greywater 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,669 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,379

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC