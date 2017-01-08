Man shot in his arm Sunday in Southwe...

Man shot in his arm Sunday in Southwest Baltimore

A 27-year-old man was shot in his arm early Sunday in the Wilhelm Park neighborhood of Southwest Baltimore, police said.

