Man shot in East Baltimore, suspects arrested after crashing car into building
Two suspects were arrested with a gun after speeding away from the scene of a shooting outside the Latrobe Homes in East Baltimore, then veering off the road and into the side of a building Sunday afternoon, police said. The victim in the shooting, whom police described only as a man, was in surgery at a hospital after being shot multiple times, police said.
