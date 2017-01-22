Man shot in East Baltimore, suspects ...

Man shot in East Baltimore, suspects arrested after crashing car into building

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Two suspects were arrested with a gun after speeding away from the scene of a shooting outside the Latrobe Homes in East Baltimore, then veering off the road and into the side of a building Sunday afternoon, police said. The victim in the shooting, whom police described only as a man, was in surgery at a hospital after being shot multiple times, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Realtime 1,482,968
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Susanman 313,218
News Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08) 7 hr Mt Vernon Rd resi... 15
News Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t... 17 hr red dawn 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr Well Well 20,775
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu truth 7,994
Mosby Jan 18 Johnathan T 4
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,149,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC