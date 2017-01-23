Man Hospitalized After Being Shot In Baltimore
Officers responded to the 100 block of N. Howard Street around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, Citywide Shooting and Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.
