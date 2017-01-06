Man charged with rape of nursing home resident
A 61-year-old Cherry Hill man was arrested Wednesday and charged with the rape of a 43-year-old woman who lives in a nursing home, Baltimore police said. Donald Stanton of the 2800 block of Bookert Drive was denied bail after being taken to Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center and charged with first-degree rape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Susanm
|1,472,552
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|12 min
|PotionSquirts2765
|313,140
|Love VISITING MY LOCAL VA
|2 hr
|Tom
|1
|Any Young DIAPER N(EYE)GGERS for SALE???
|2 hr
|Tom
|1
|I love TEENIE TINY LITTLE FARTHOLES
|Wed
|Jeremy
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 4
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal...
|Jan 3
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC