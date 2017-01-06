Man charged with rape of nursing home...

Man charged with rape of nursing home resident

1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A 61-year-old Cherry Hill man was arrested Wednesday and charged with the rape of a 43-year-old woman who lives in a nursing home, Baltimore police said. Donald Stanton of the 2800 block of Bookert Drive was denied bail after being taken to Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center and charged with first-degree rape.

