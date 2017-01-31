Man charged with October murder in No...

Man charged with October murder in North Baltimore

Curtis Robinson, of the 600 block of Dumbarton Road, is suspected of shooting 29-year-old Shannon Butler on Oct. 19, police said. Butler was shot at an unknown location before driving into the 4700 block of Alhambra Avenue in Baltimore's Wrenlane neighborhood, where he crashed his vehicle into several parked cars, police said.

