Man charged in connection to December stabbing
A 27-year-old man is charged with the stabbing of another man on New Year's Eve in Baltimore. Terrance Smith, 27, allegedly stabbed a 29-year-old man on Dec. 31 in the 2100 block of E. Chase Street.
