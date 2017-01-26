Man arrested in pharmacy robbery also suspect in Park Cafe incidents, Baltimore police say

Joseph Arthur Dinkins, 36, of the 1700 block of Eutaw Place, was charged with armed robbery in connection with a series of break-ins at the Park Cafe, Baltimore police said. Joseph Arthur Dinkins, 36, of the 1700 block of Eutaw Place, was charged with armed robbery in connection with a series of break-ins at the Park Cafe, Baltimore police said.

