Man, 38, shot Monday in South Baltimore dies

1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Jamal Washington, of the 4000 block of 8th Street, was found shot in the head around 6:10 p.m. on Monday, according to police. He was taken to Shock Trauma and was on life support until he died Wednesday, according to police.

